Cuttack: With a constable of the outpost at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) being tested positive for coronavirus, the pandemic fear already seeping in people’s mind has now crept into police stations here.

All the police stations in Cuttack city have made the restrictions stricter. While the FIRs are being received through the main gates, the diary charge officers (DCO) are seen discussing about the case matter standing near the gate inside the police station with the complainants standing on the other side of it.

Mangalabag police station is said to be the most vulnerable one for there are two premier hospitals–SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH)and Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer—under its limits.

As most coronavirus positive cases are being reported from these two places, fear of infection has gripped the officers and staff of Mangalabag police station.

Meanwhile, swabs from 69 officials of SCBMCH outpost and Mangalabag police station were collected and sent for test. Monday all the reports came out to be negative for coronavirus.

Yet, the cops are in fear. Their fear lies in the fact that they are yet to trace out who among them have come in contact with the infected constable.

There are three ASIs, four constables and seven Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) are working at SCBMCH outpost. According to IIC Amitabh Mohapatra, Mangalabag police station had received 100 PPE kits and these kits are still being used. All the staffs at the police station are well aware of the precautions to keep the disease at bay.

However, over half of the total strength of the police station has gone on leave, it is learnt.

Another prominent hospital in the city is City Hospital, which is under Daraghabazar police limits. On the condition of anonymity, an official of this police station said, “The situation of our police station is the same as that of Mangalabag police station. All the staffs here are also in fear and outsiders are not being allowed into the police station.”

PNN