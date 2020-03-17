Rajnagar: In view of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, the Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district will remain closed for tourists from Tuesday by the Ministry of Environment and Forests Department.

The Ministry of Environment and Forests department imposed the ban in view of the noble Coronavirus. It will be closed for 15 days, until March 31.

The ban on entry was imposed to avoid spreading of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

“No tourists will be allowed during this time,” Bhitarkanika Range Officer Sushree Swati Mohanty said. It is worth mentioning here that Konark, and Nandankanan also have been closed since last two days.

PNN