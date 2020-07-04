Cuttack: Keeping in mind the surging COVID-19 cases, a complete shutdown has been ordered in Cuttack city. The shutdown will remain in force till July 8 midnight as per a notification issued by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC)

Senior CMC Officials informed that all the non-essential shops will remain closed and non-essential travel will be completely prohibited. The order will come into forcen from Saturday.

However, all the essential shops like grocery, vegetable and milk shops will remain open from 5am till 6pm. The essential shops will have to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and follow requisite social distancing norms or face the imposition of heavy fines and punishment.

PNN