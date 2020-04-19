Kolkata: A 78-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly killing his differently-abled son who denied to wear a mask while stepping outside home, police said. Wearing of masks have been made mandatory in most parts of India as a protective measure. Healthcare professionals feel it will prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Banshidhar Mallick, a resident of Shovabazar Lane in this city surrendered at the Shyampukur Police Station Saturday evening, claiming to have killed his son Shirsendu (45), police said.

“The elderly man came to the police station and said he killed his physically-disabled son at their residence by strangulation with a cloth around 5.30pm,” a senior police informed. Officers of the police station found Shirshendu’s body on the floor in one of the rooms of the house.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. A case of murder was initiated against the senior citizen. Further investigation is underway, police said.

PTI