NEW DELHI: The Centre Friday announced an extension of two weeks in the nationwide lockdown beyond May 4. MHA also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country in Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 35,365 on Friday as the death toll touched 1,152 in the country, according to the Health Ministry.

Coronavirus world update: Globally, 3,309,002 people have been infected by coronavirus so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease stands at 234,142. Nations hit with most coronavirus cases at present are the US (1,095,304 ) Spain (239,639), Italy (205,463), UK (171,253), France (167,178) and Germany (163,009).

PTI