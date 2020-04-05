Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared the Jadupur, Begunia, Sundarpada areas as COVID-19 containment zones after two positive cases detected in the city Sunday.

According to an official statement from the BMC, the area coming within the boundary of Ward No.64 covering Revenue Villages of Jadupur and Begunia has been declared as a containment zone. Similarly, the area coming within the boundary of Ward No.67 Sundarpada, covering Revenue Villages of Ebaranga and Kapilaprasada has also been declared as a containment zone.

No public will be allowed to move into the containment zone and the inhabitants within are also prohibited from moving out. All shopping establishments, including groceries and medicine shops, will remain closed.

All essential items will be supplied to households through various teams formed by the BMC.

PNN