Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared the Wockhardt Hospital near Mumbai Central a containment zone after at least 29 staff including 3 doctors and 26 nurses were found Covid-19 positive last week, officials said.

The infections reportedly happened after two Covid-19 patients and two suspected cases were shifted here from the Kasturba Hospital a fortnight ago.

While the two patients were kept in the isolation ward, the two suspect cases were kept with other patients in the ICU from where the infection may have spread.

Last week, two nurses serving in the ICU tested positive, and then the infections spread quickly, affecting nearly 29 including the doctors.

The BMC has taken the swabs of another 270 staffers and patients at the hospital for testing, and pending the outcome, the hospital has been declared a containment zone.

Since such a large number of cases have come from a single location, the BMC has ordered a probe to ascertain if Covid-19 protocols were adhered to or not while dealing with the two patients and two suspects admitted there last month.

IANS