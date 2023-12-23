Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported its first Covid-19 positive case while India recorded 752 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours — the highest since May 21, 2023–, official data suggested Saturday.

In the context of Odisha, this is the first Covid-19 positive case that was detected after a gap of 20 days, official data revealed.

The state government Friday advised elderly people and those with comorbidities to remain masked while going out. The government further advised to avoid visiting crowded places as this may increase chances of infection.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of active cases in the country has increased to 3,420.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,332 with four new deaths — two from Kerala, one each in Rajasthan and Karnataka — reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8am of Saturday stated.

The country’s Covid case tally stood at 4.5 crore (4,50,07,964).

The number of people recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,71,212, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website. The fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

The ministry’s website stated that 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

PNN & Agencies