Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tuesday reported 2,752 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 84,231.

Out of the 2,752 new cases, 1,708 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,044 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul 23, Balasore 129, Bargarh 28, Bhadrak 58, Bolangir 14, Boudh 11, Cuttack 247, Deogarh 6, Dhenkanal 1, Gajapati 60, Ganjam 212, Jagatsinghpur 101, Jajpur 217, Jharsuguda 15, Kalahandi 16, Kandhamal 95, Kendrapada 97, Keonjhar 28, Khurda 423, Koraput 174, Malkangiri 101, Mayurbhanj 137, Nabarangpur 27, Nayagarh 103, Nuapada 8, Puri 144, Rayagada 177, Sambalpur 55, Sonepur 1 and Sundargarh 44.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 26,826. Besides, the death toll in the state has reached 428 with nine more deaths reported Tuesday.

