Mumbai: Former Indian Premier League (IPL) presenter, model and VJ Archana Vijaya has been missing from the cricketing scene for some time but the gorgeous diva has been setting social media on fire with her jaw-droppingly gorgeous photographs.

She keeps sharing her stunning pictures for her fans. Recently, Archana shared some of her gorgeous photographs on Instagram much to the delight of her followers.

Take a look:

Archana hosted the IPL-related shows on sports networks for five years from 2011 to 2015.

The former VJ initially incurred a lot of flak from uninformed fans who thought she was hired just for having a pretty face and not because of her impressive knowledge on the sport of cricket.

But she defended herself gracefully by saying that to do something for so long, you ought to show a keen interest in what you are doing.

“I have been presenting cricket for 10 years. I must like the sport very much to be able to do it for 10 years. So yes, I do enjoy the game very much,” she said.

“I enjoy IPL because it is a great bonanza of the sort of format: it’s quick, it’s electrifying, it’s inclusive, it’s the epitome of ‘cricketainment’ which is why I really enjoy this format of the game particularly,” she added.

Archana is now a successful entrepreneur who loves to travel and pose in front of the camera. She has been entertaining her fans on Instagram by sharing steamy bikini-clad images.