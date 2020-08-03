Cuttack: Following the announcement of Unlock 3.0 and certain civic relaxations granted to local denizens in Cuttack, the District Judge Cuttack ordered Monday that the courts here will remain open from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all working days.

Petitions will be accepted for hearing only on the basis of urgency. Hearings will be conducted in virtual mode and through video conference facility. Emergent cases may also be heard physically or when video conference facility is unavailable, the Judge added.

Weekend shutdown restrictions will prevail as before on Saturdays and Sundays. Hence, day to day activities of courts in Cuttack district will cease to operate. Very few numbers of employees working at courts or offices thereof will come to the workplaces.

In case a particular area is declared as a containment zone, the presiding officer concerned would intimate about this to Cuttack District Judge Court, court sources informed.

On the other hand, Orissa High Court (OHC) granted changes in accepting petitions for hearing. Even as e-filing as well as offline methods were earlier stopped temporarily, the OHC will now receive petitions through a drop box kept here for the purpose. The petitions may be dropped on all working days, between 10am to 1pm.

However, a memo has to be attached to the petitions mentioning importance of the case filed and why a hearing is essential. Full bench of the OHC decided Sunday on acceptance of petitions offline.

It was decided that day to day functioning of the court will be limited till August 21. Deputy Registrar (Judicial) is to be informed on importance of a petition filed which needs immediate hearing.

Should a petitioner require assistance in e-filing through web portal, one may refer to a video tutorial provided therein. Four officials have been entrusted to supervise the e-filing procedure of petitions.

Notably, a list of cases accepted for hearing Monday has already been uploaded on the OHC website. Petitions will be heard through three division benches and four single benches, respectively.

The three division benches will separately comprise of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Savitri Ratho; Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra; Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Savitri Ratho.

Likewise, the four single benches will comprise of Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, Justice Debabrata Dash, Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi.

