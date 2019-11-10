Kolkata/Bhubaneswar: Cyclone ‘Bulbul’, which made landfall between Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, brought in its wake heavy rain coupled with strong winds till early Sunday, affecting normal life in several parts of Odisha and West Bengal.

In Odisha, one person died due to a rain-related wall collapse at Kendrapara district and the matter was being enquired, special relief commissioner, Odisha, P K Jena said.

Odisha chief secretary Asit Tripathy said the state government was keeping a close watch on the situation and necessary action was being taken to deal with it.

At least four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas of West Bengal since Saturday, according to official reports.

An employee of a renowned club in the city was killed when a branch of a cedar tree fell on him, police said.

In Basirhat, North 24 Parganas, three persons died in separate incidents.

According to a senior police officer, Suchitra Mandal (70) died at Purba Makala village in the district when a tree fell on her. Similarly, at Gokhna village, several tress were uprooted, one of which claimed the life of Reba Biswas (47). Manirul Gazi (59) was the third casualty in the district. He was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a lamp post, the officer added.

Torrential rain lashed Kolkata throughout Saturday, forcing people to remain indoors. Gale wind with gusts up to 135 kmph prevailed over the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore and its adjoining areas in North 24 Parganas as the cyclone made landfall around midnight Saturday.

Hundreds of uprooted trees blocked roads in parts of Kolkata, even as people braved the weather and came out of their homes Sunday.

The NDRF, along with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), police and fire personnel, is working on a war footing to clear road blockades caused by fallen trees and branches. “We have already engaged workers to clear the roads and pump out water from low-lying areas. We are hopeful our work will be over by tonight,” said a KMC official.

State Disaster Management minister Javed Khan said all emergency services have been put in place to ensure uprooted trees are removed at the earliest.

According to the IMD, the very severe cyclonic storm had weakened into severe cyclonic storm before making landfall close to Sunderban mangrove forest.

“Yesterday’s very severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ over northwest Bay of Bengal (BoB) moved northeastwards, weakened into a severe cyclonic storm and crossed West Bengal coast close to Sunderban Dhanchi forest during 8:30 to 11:30pm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph,” it said in an official release.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the situation arising out of the cylone and assured the state of all assistance to deal with the calamity.

“Reviewed the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions and heavy rain in parts of Eastern India,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.