India’s largely mobile-first gaming market is experiencing an exponential growth over the past year, largely boosted by the availability of low-cost mobile phones and devices alongside high-speed internet penetration coupled with affordable data plans. This has resulted in a surplus of data, which, if harnessed properly, can help online gaming businesses and service providers scale up.

Data is king, especially in online gaming

According to Statista, the value of India's gaming industry grew from $23.5 billion in FY 2014 to $62 billion in FY 2019, and then shot up to $90 billion in FY 2020. This is driven by growing engagement as the lockdown brought by the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Segments like esports, real money gaming, and casual gaming have also played a major role in fueling the rise of India's gaming market.

A separate KPMG report notes that, “…the industry is expected to gain momentum and reach a market value of USD one billion and ~310 million online gamer(s) by 2021. This growth is expected to be further supported by the comprehensive rise in digital payment user base, launch of new technologies at affordable rates, increase in local developer base and focus on development of content with local themes, Indian languages and global standards.”

This growth has also generated a surplus of data—ranging from registrations, first visits, interaction and playing time, activity peaks and scores, and even payment methods and withdrawals—that can help companies improve their product offerings and services.

“Data processing and analysing is an integral part of any industry. It is used to facilitate and control multiple aspects of the business. So if we are to question the role of data analysis in the gaming industry, it will play a pivotal role in understanding and shaping the gaming industry,” Tarun Gupta, founder of online esports platform Ultimate Battle, told Analytics India Mag.

Big data paves way for more jobs

