Mumbai: Actress, TV anchor Mandira Bedi is currently holidaying in the Maldives. The actress has been passing on tips on fitness, but it is her recent picture which sends temperatures soaring.

In the picture Mandira is flaunting a a red bikini, which aptly portrays her perfect body curves and abs. She polishes up her looks with a striped red and white headband and aviator sunnies.

She captions the picture, “Making the most of my day today… sunshine and blue sea… there couldn’t be a happier place for me.”

Mandira’s friends including Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Vidya Malavade and Maria Goretti have commented on her post, along with the thumbs up sign.

Mandira Bedi gained popularity after playing the title role in the 1994 television serial ‘Shanti’ which was aired on Doordarshan (DD). Incidentally it was the first ever daily soap opera on Indian television.

Mandira Bedi followed up her career in TV with shows like Aurat (DD and Sony), Dushman (DD) and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (Star Plus). She has also acted in a number of Hindi movies including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

Mandira was also one of the hostesses for ICC Cricket World Cups in 2003 and 2007 and the Champions Trophies in 2004 and 2006. She was also an anchor for IPL-2 for Sony channels.

On the work front, Mandira will be seen in the upcoming movie Saaho, which stars Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas in lead roles. The actress supposedly has her hands full with a number of projects in the near future.

PNN/Agencies