Thane: The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse in Maharashtra rose to 20 Tuesday. Seven more bodies were recovered overnight at the site of the building collapse, police said Tuesday. Bodies of a two-and-a-half-year-old boy and a young couple were recovered 24 hours after the crash, police informed. The number of those rescued has gone up to 25, with five more persons being pulled out from the debris.

The dead include nine children, among them two toddlers, an official said. Those rescued are being treated at hospitals in Bhiwandi and here.

The 43-year-old ‘Jilani’ building collapsed at 3.40am Monday.

Two civic officials have been suspended in connection with the collapse. A case has been registered against the building owner, an official informed.

The building in the powerloom town – which is around 10 km from here – had 40 flats and around 150 persons lived there, an official said. The building was not in the list of dilapidated structures of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC), he added.

A resident of the building which collapsed said most of them were tenants. He informed that most of the tenants were auto-rickshaw drivers, vendors and labourers.

A civic official said the building was served two notices, one in 2019 and another in February, over alleged irregularities. However, the residents continued to stay there as the rent was low.