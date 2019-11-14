Mumbai: After dating for long time, Hindi film actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married 14 November 2018. Today is their first anniversary.

Earlier today, Ranveer and Deepika, along with their families, were seen seeking the blessings of Lord Venkateswara at the renowned Sri Venkateswara Temple, popularly known as Tirupati Balaji Temple.

Deepika shared a picture and wrote, “As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary,we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.Thank You all for your love,prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh”.

The couple first appeared together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela following which their love affair started.

On their wedding anniversary, let us tell you about some unknown facts of the Ranveer-Deepika love story.

Dubbed ‘DeepVeer’ by fans, the couple’s onscreen and off-screen chemistry is loved by the audience. Sanjay Leela Bhansali bought them into the silver screen for the first time by pairing them as lead actors in his film that had many intimate scenes.

At the end of the song Ang Laga De they had to kiss each other. And long after Bhansali said ‘cut’, the couple’s lips were still locked, their hands around each other’s backs and a crew of over 50 people watched in stunned silence. That kiss was so intensely passionate that nobody uttered a word.

It is worth mentioning that the couple has worked in four films namely Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Finding Fanny (2014), Bajirao-Mastani (2015), Padmaavat (2018). Apart from these, the couple will share the screen once again in the upcoming film 83.