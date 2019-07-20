New Delhi: A criminal defamation complaint has been filed against Bollywood actress Esha Gupta by a Delhi businessman after she accused him of sexual misconduct.

Rohit Vig, the Delhi based businessman, filed the defamation case through Advocate Vikas Pahwa under section 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code in Saket Court, New Delhi.

The petitioner sought for cognisance of the complaint and to prosecute and punish the actress under provisions of the law. He also sought adequate compensation in his favour.

The court took cognisance of the complaint and posted the matter for hearing August 28. On the next date of hearing, the court will record pre summoning evidence of the complainant. “The mental agony caused to the complainant is continuing every day since close friends and colleagues are contacting him and his family on a continuous basis and expressing displeasure over the content posted by the accused,” the plea said.

“….many members of the public have been expressing doubts on the integrity and moral character of the complainant believing the false and defamatory statements to be true,” the plea read further.

Earlier July 6, Esha in a series of tweets had accused Rohit Vig of “raping her with his eyes”. The actor had shared various posts and tweets of the alleged incident.

In one such post on her Instagram profile, the actress wrote, “About my previous post, this guy was literally raping me with his eyes… thanks to my security for being more patient than me during the situation… does anyone know him? #deardonna.”

Posting a picture of the Delhi based businessman on Twitter, Gupta wrote, “The man who thinks staring at a woman all night n making her uncomfortable is ok. He did not touch me or say anything. But throughout stare. Not as a fan, not Cus m an actor, but because m a Woman. Where are we safe? Is being a woman a curse.”