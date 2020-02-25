New Delhi: A petition has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking independent judicial inquiry, compensation for the deceased and arrest of political leaders for inciting violence in north-east Delhi.

A large swathe of north-east Delhi — Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri — remains tense following clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups resulting in the death of seven people, including a head constable.

The petition, filed by activist Harsh Mander has sought arrest of BJP leader Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma and their prosecution in accordance with law.

Additionally, he has requested the court to constitute a Special Investigating Team (SIT) headed by officers from outside the national capital to probe the matter.

It also sought a direction to the Central government to deploy the Army to control law and order situation in the affected areas.

The petition wants a retired judge to “inquire into communal attacks” and compensation to the families of those killed in the violence.

“For a writ of mandumus, direct the respondents to preserve the evidence and CCTV footage of all cameras in and around the protest site,” the plea stated.