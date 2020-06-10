Mumbai: Mika Singh, who gave plenty of hit numbers, celebrates birthday 10 June. Mika has now been included in the list of successful singers after struggling in the industry. Mika’s brother Daler Mehndi is a well-known singer.

His notable songs include Bas Ek King (Singh Is Kinng), Mauja Hi Mauja (Jab We Met), Ibn-e-Batuta (Ishqiya), and Dhanno (Housefull).

Mika made a splash with his debut album Saawan Mein Lag Gayee Aag and was shot to fame overnight. So far Mika has sung hundreds of songs. Besides earning fame, Mika was also often caught in controversies.

Mika was mired in controversy over kissing Rakhi Sawant 2006 in his birthday party at a pub in Mumbai. The kiss dragged Mika Singh to the court.

Rakhi recalled the incident during the shooting of a film. Rakhi was doing a film in which she had to shoot kiss scenes for the first time but she couldn’t even after 55 retakes.

During the interview, Rakhi opened up about her first kissing scene and said that she was very tense and uncomfortable during the shoot as she has never done that before. She even revealed that she gulped down half bottle of alcohol because she was very low but had to anyhow complete the scene.