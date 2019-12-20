Mumbai: Hindi film actress Sapna Pabbi celebrates her birthday 20 December. She made millions of fans with her performances in many web series and films.

Born 20 December 1988, Sapna is of British origin. Sapna has appeared in Ghar Aaja Pardesi as Rudrani, and as Kiran Rathod in 24.

Sapna has worked for various commercials such as Galaxy chocolate alongside Arjun Rampal, the Pepsi ad with Virat Kohli, Fair and Lovely alongside Yami Gautam and Sunsilk shampoo.

Sapna made her film debut with Khamoshiyan (2015) opposite Gurmeet Chaudhary and Ali Fazal. The film was produced by Mahesh Bhatt. There is a very interesting anecdote attached to this film which managed to run a lot of eyes.

Sapna is an actress who is never shy of doing bold scenes in a movie. But when she read the script for Khamoshiyan, she was shocked by the amount and kind of scenes she was being asked to do. “I am not an adult star,” she promptly told the makers of the film.

According to reports the actress who had agreed to do several bold scenes with co-star Ali Fazal and Gurmeet Choudhary in bed, developed cold feet at the time of the shoot.

Vikram explained to her that these scenes were needed. “It was a heated conversation and Sapna agreed to do the scenes. But things are really ugly between them,” writes one report.

Significantly, even after giving a lot of bold scenes, this film went flat at the theatres.

Apart from films, Sapna has also appeared in several web series which include The Trip, Breath, Inside Edge and Inside Edge 2.

It is worth mentioning that Khamoshiyan is an erotic thriller with Sapna playing a mysterious woman who traps men for their souls. The film was released January 30, 2015.