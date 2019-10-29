Bhubaneswar: ‘Odisha Disaster Preparedness Day’ and ‘National Day for Disaster Risk Reduction’ were observed by Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) at Rabindra Mandap Tuesday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, revenue and disaster management minister Sudam Marndi graced the state level preparedness day here.

Addressing the gathering, Patnaik said Odisha has set a benchmark in disaster preparedness and has received appreciation from all over the world.

To celebrate the day, a specific theme is taken up every year to focus the government’s attention in that area and also to generate public awareness. The theme, this year, is empowering community for disaster resilience.

Chief secretary Asit Tripathy said the central and the state governments are constructing three lakh houses in Puri and Khurdha districts for affected people. “The government is preparing strong infrastructure in cyclone prone areas such as strong housing and power resilience infrastructure,” he added.

Tripathy also said that the state is currently better prepared but the task at hand is not completed. Further, he asked IMD director general Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra to facilitate better radars to monitor the weather.

It may be mentioned here that Odisha Disaster Preparedness Day is observed October 29 every year to remember the 1999 Super Cyclone that devastated Odisha and to strengthen the state government’s resolve to prepare for any disaster that may take place in future.