Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani is known for her acting as well as for her gorgeous looks.

Her glamorous pictures go viral on social media the minute they are posted. Disha recently shared some bikini-clad photos on which Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff commented.

Click: https://www.instagram.com/p/CHiEiMcg1RT/

In the pictures, Disha can be seen on the beach wearing a red bikini. Disha is in Maldives with her alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff for a holiday. Tiger has also shared pictures from Maldives.

Thursday, Tiger and Disha left for Maldives. Both have planned to enjoy the festive season there. Thousands of their fans have commented on Disha’s photos.

Earlier, Disha posted a picture in which she was seen flaunting her back. On this photo, Tiger posted a fire and a heart emoji.

On personal front, Disha was last seen as the main actress in the movie Malang. Apart from this, she has appeared in Bharat, Baaghi 2 and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.