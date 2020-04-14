Mumbai: Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has left social media users smitten once again with her latest gorgeous photograph.

Disha took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself sitting on a chair. She is seen sporting a crotchet white dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

The actress captioned the image, which currently has a whopping 1.7 million likes on the website, with a flower emoji.

On April 11, Disha penned a note for “Malang” director Mohit Suri on his birthday, saying he is an “amazing person”.

Disha took to Instagram to share a couple of throwback photographs with Suri, and send him some virtual love.

“Happy b’day to one of the most amazing directors and an even more amazing human, have an amazing year ahead sir, lots of love alwaysï¿½ Mohit Suri,” Disha wrote along with the photographs.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in “Malang”, which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

She will next be seen in “Radhe” starring superstar Salman Khan.