Mumbai: Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani is the brand ambassador of the Calvin brand. Ever since she has signed for this brand, she has been turning up the heat with photoshoots. She is regularly sharing photographs for this brand’s innerwear.

This time too she shared another picture in bikini of Calvin brand.

Disha Patani is given the title of ‘National crush of India’. The actress who was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat often gets snapped in the city on various occasions, be it dinner dates with Tiger Shroff to brunch with her friends and other events.

Recently, paparazzi spotted the actress leaving a restaurant in Mumbai. The actress was a sight to behold as she made heads turn in a yellow and green floral print crop top paired with loose ripped denim.

She began her acting career with the Telugu film Loafer (2015), opposite Varun Tej. After making her Hindi film debut in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), she starred in the Chinese action comedy Kung Fu Yoga (2017), which ranks among one of the highest-grossing Chinese films of all time.

On the work front, she recently wrapped up the shooting of her next Malang. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. The film has been slated for Valentine’s Day release.