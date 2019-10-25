Mumbai: Bharat actress Disha Patani is a diva and has become one of the most popular actresses in a short span of time. The beauty is an internet sensation, thanks to her Instagram handle that is full of dazzling pictures and videos.

Recently, the ‘Bharat’ actress posted a breathtaking photo of hers flaunting her perfectly toned washboard abs in black and red bikini wear. With natural makeup and wavy brown locks falling on her shoulder, Disha looked uber hot as she posed for the camera.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat. She will be next seen in Malang also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri.

The actress also has many other films lined up including ‘Radhe’ with Salman Khan. She is always in the news for her alleged relationship with Tiger Shroff.