Mumbai: Budding Hindi film star Disha Patani has set Instagram on fire again with a fresh lot of bikini pictures. This time, the actress has shared a couple of stills from her upcoming flick Malang.

Disha has shared two pictures, where she can be seen at the beach and in the water. “Some more #malang,” she wrote.

The actress loves to tease her fans with snapshots that overflow with oomph every now and then on social media. Her flawless figure surely must give fitness goals to some of her fans.

Disha’s upcoming release is Malang directed by Mohit Suri. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu, and is scheduled to release February 7.

She began her acting career with the Telugu film Loafer (2015), opposite Varun Tej. After making her Bollywood debut in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), she starred in the Chinese action comedy Kung Fu Yoga (2017), which ranks among one of the highest-grossing Chinese films of all time. She went on to play the romantic interest of the lead male character in the commercially successful Hindi action films Baaghi 2 (2018) and Bharat (2019).