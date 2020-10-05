Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani Monday had a sizzling gift for her fans on social media. She posted a new snapshot in yellow bikini, and fans were left asking for more..

Disha posted the image on Instagram, captioning it with a giraffe emoji.

“Hotness,” a fan wrote.

“Yellow suits you so much,” another fan said.

“You are so hot,” a user commented.

Disha is currently busy shooting for her film “Radhe”, which features superstar Salman Khan in the starring olre, along with Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva. Salman has shared his happiness on resuming shoot for the film after almost seven months.

The actress also has the starring role in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.