You must have seen lawyers in black coat, white shirt and white advocate’s neckbands in courts. But do you know why lawyers wear black and not any other coloured coats?

Let me tell you that this is not a fashion styatement, but there is a big reason behind it. ‘Advocacy’ was started by Edward III in the year 1327 and judges wore a hairy wig on their heads along.

In the year 1600, the attire of the lawyers changed and in 1637 it was proposed that the Council should wear clothes according to the public. After this, the lawyers started wearing long gowns. This was to distinguish judges and lawyers from the public.

Queen Mary of Britain died in 1694, after which her husband, King Williams, ordered all judges and lawyers to gather in black gowns and mourn as general public. The order was never rescinded, after which, lawyers wore black gowns.

Now black coats have become the identity of the lawyers. Act 1961 made it mandatory to wear black coats paired with white neckband in court. It is believed that this black coat and white shirt brings a sense of discipline in lawyers.