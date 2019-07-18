Mumbai: Popular television actress Drashti Dhami, who is best known for her roles in Colors’ show Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Star Plus’ Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil alongside Arjun Bijlani, is currently on a sabbatical from work.

Drashti, who is currently vacationing with her husband Niraj Khemka, is having a helluva time there and the pictures are proof.

On Thursday, Drashti shared pictures from her beach holiday that are sure to make you go green with envy. In one of the pictures from the vacation, Drashti can be seen posing with Neeraj as they chill at the beach. The caption read, “Happy beach face !!! @khemkaniraj ♥️#formentere#beachlove#tan#sun#loveintheair !!!!”

In another picture, Drashti can be seen sporting a polka dot black bikini and trust me, you can’t take your eyes off her. She can be seen flaunting her curves in a hot bikini while she posed for a picture-perfect moment with wet hair held in her hand.

On the personal front, Drashti Dhami tied the knot with her long-time beau and NRI business tycoon, Niraj Khemka in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai.