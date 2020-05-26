A film made on a moderate budget can be released digitally, but the makers of big budget can’t afford to do that.” says National Award winning filmmaker Akshay Parija

Arindam Ganguly, OP

Bhubaneswar: Even as releasing movies on over-the-top (OTT) platforms have become new normal these days and the practice is gaining traction in India, viewing cinema in a theatre will still remain the preferred option of entertainment, said some well known names from Odia film industry. However, it will be challenging for the filmmakers to make the viewers return from OTT to theatre, they admitted. The observations came ahead of the release of some big-ticket Hindi films on digital formats in coming months.

With theatres across the country remaining closed due to the nationwide lockdown, the producers who have pumped in a lot of money are left with no choice but to release them on various OTT platforms.

Two of the most awaited movies of the year that are set to be released next month include – Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb on Disney+ Hotstar and Amitabh-Ayushmann starrer Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, Nawazuddin Sidiqui’s Ghoomketu has already been released on Zee 5. A few film producers in Odisha are also planning to release their films on OTT platforms, a report said.

On this context, a couple of filmmakers shared their thoughts on the issue with Orissa POST.

National award winning director Nila Madhab Panda, known for producing and directing some cutting edge films, said, “ Until a few years ago I was ignorant about the functioning of OTT platforms. But now I am sure that they hold a great future in India.”

The I am Kalam director added that viewers will certainly not feel safe to enter the theatres even after the lifting of lockdown. Therefore, it will be challenging make the audience return from OTT platforms to the cinema, he said.

Asked about the popularity of this medium, he explained, “ I think OTT platforms allow the filmmakers to play with their cinematic liberty as there is no censorship issue. I am also planning to release some of my upcoming projects on these platforms.”

Another national award winning producer Akshay Parija said, “OTTs surely have emerged as a good source of entertainment but theatrical viewing will still remain the preferred options of entertainment. This apart, a good film often recovers at least 70 per cent of its budget if released in theatres which is not possible in case of OTT release. Therefore, a film made on a moderate budget can be released digitally, but the makers of big budget can’t afford to do that.”

Actor Satya Ranjan who has worked with Nawazuddin and director Anurag Kashyap in Ghoomketu said, “Now OTT platform became one of the best mediums to release films or web series. The demand has only increased to reach out maximum viewers after the shutting down of theatres due to coronavirus outbreak.”

Another actor Partha Sarathi Ray said, “This is not a permanent solution. Medium budget films can get their investments back by selling their satellite rights television and OTT platforms but for big budget films like Sooryavanshi and ‘83 it will be a daunting task to recover their making cost without a theatrical exhibition.”

An official of INOX-Bhubaneswar, on condition of anonymity, said, “We have invested heavily on the screens so that the viewing experience matches international standard. It used to benefit both the theatre owners and the content creators. It was a sort of partnership. However, we are disappointed for the fact that the producers now opt for OTT leaving the hall owners in the lurch.”