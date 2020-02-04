Mumbai: Actress Urmila Matondkar turns 46 today. Urmila got recognition from Shekhar Kapoor’s film Masoom. Urmila’s first film as an actress was Narasimha. Let’s reveal some special things related to her on the occasion of her birthday.

The actress was in news for her affair which buzzed in Hindi film industry’s corridor. The story of her alleged affair with the director Ram Gopal Varma was a hot topic for discussion. She is often seen in every film of RGV.

Rumour mills were also abuzz that the director replaced Madhuri Dixit and signed Urmila for an unnamed film, though this piece of news couldn’t be verified. Just after this, the affair was at peak. Together they made films like Rangeela which proved to be a superhit. After this, Urmila became popular as Rangeela Girl.

While her career reached heights due to Ram Gopal Varma, the reason behind the sinking of her film career was also thanks to Ram Gopal Varma. It is said that Urmila refused many other directors because of working with Ram Gopal Varma.

Several directors of Hindi film industry are not on good terms with RGV. Due to which many other directors refused to sign Urmila even after Ram Gopal Varma stopped signing Urmila. Her entire film career was ruined and she disappeared from the industry.

Urmila married Kashmiri businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016 secretly. Mohsin is 10 years younger than Urmila. These days, she is enjoying her married life.

The actress joined the Indian National Congress 27 March 2019. She contested from Mumbai North constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, but lost. She resigned from the party 10 September 2019, citing petty internal politics.