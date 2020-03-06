Bhubaneswar: The state government is all set to launch e-Muster Roll, an IT-enabled technology, to plug loopholes in government welfare schemes and improve transparency and efficiency in the implementation of MGNREGS.

The state government has initiated steps for application of technology to keep watch on payment of wages to the labourers along with EPF/ESI deposits.

A high-level meeting to this effect was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Friday.

Considering the administrative, technical and financial aspects of the proposal, Tripathy directed the departments concerned to apply e-Muster Roll software on pilot basis. He also instructed the officials to integrate the software with e-Shramik, ESI and EPF database.

According to sources, the new software would serve three main purposes. It would enable the authorities to have an oversight on the payment of wages to the workers engaged by different contractors. It would ensure timely payment of wages to the labourers through electronic mode of payment.

Moreover, it would also help in disposal of change requests received under Contractor Database Management System (CDMS).

Works Secretary Krishan Kumar said, “CDMS software is already in operation. Presently, it is being used by major infrastructure building departments like Works, Water Resources, Rural Development, Housing & Urban Development, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water.”

E-Muster Roll will have oversight on project wise labour tagging, online wage payment, labour attendance and ESI/EPF deposits, he said, adding, it will also help in data tracking through Aadhaar number.

It was decided in the meeting that at the initial level some projects of Rs 50 crore would be taken up for piloting of e-Muster Roll. The feedback would be taken as input for further customisation and development of the software.

Training will be provided to officers of various departments for managing the new software. Works department was asked to enlighten the contractors regarding uploading of e-Muster, ESI and EPF matters in coordination with Labour & ESI department. All engineering departments were also asked to designate coordinating officer for smooth implementation of the system.