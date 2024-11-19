Bhubaneswar: The role of the young generation holds key to climate action and safety as the planet faces the increased and devastating effects of climate change. Environmentalist and well-known eco-warrior Heeta Lakhani, the youngest panelist at the Dharitri Youth Conclave 2024 which is scheduled to be held November 24, is setting an example in that direction.

Founder and Director of the ClimAct Foundation and part of the Women’s Climate Collective, Heeta has represented Indian climate activists on a string of global platforms. She is working towards creating awareness about climate change, saving the eco-system and mentoring young people to do their bit for this cause. Heeta’s endeavours are essentially aimed at safeguarding the future, children to be particular. Her passion towards the cause fuelled when she was a child. Over the years, her works have helped create impact, and influenced many minds to do their bit to save Mama Earth. She has achieved many milestones on a global scale in her career towards this goal. Heeta is a youth activist and climate educator from Mumbai. She has a Master’s degree in Environmental Studies and Resource Management from TERI University, New Delhi. She has been active at the local as well as international levels since the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP21) in 2015. She aims to create change-makers who will take knowledge-based action to combat the climate crisis.

She is a firm believer in the participation and power of youth in grassroots as well as international processes and policies. She is also an advocate for sustainable food systems. Heeta wears multiple hats including RFS Youth Ambassador and the current UN Global Focal Point for YOUNGO, the official youth constituency of the UNFCCC. She set up ClimAct Foundation in 2022 to mentor young change-makers who can combat climate crises with knowledge-based action. The foundation also conducts sessions in private and government schools; and at venues and museums. She has also co-founded the Youth Negotiators Academy, where youth are trained to be effective negotiators in the UN’s intergovernmental processes.