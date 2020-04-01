Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) Wednesday said it has set a new record during 2019-20 by loading 200.85 million tonne of freight from its jurisdiction which is 4.73 per cent more than the previous financial year.

In 2018-19 financial year, this zone had loaded 191.76 million tonne of freight, ECoR spokesperson said.

From the earning side, ECoR has earned Rs 20,125 crore from freight in 2019-20 as against Rs 18,180 crore in last financial year with an increase of 11 per cent, he said in a statement.

Presenting a comparative picture, the statement said South Eastern Railway (SER) has carried 171.11 MT, South East Central Railway (SECR) 169 MT and East Central Railway (ECR) carried 148 MT of freight during 2019-20.

In the earnings side, SER earned Rs 14,459.5 crore, SECR Rs 19,835 crore and ECR earned Rs 15,117.8 crore respectively, added the statement.

ECoR achieved this milestone despite damage to its properties in cyclone Fani and adverse effect on loading and train operations. This zone had made the quickest possible restoration of train services in the aftermath of the cyclone and the loss due to the cyclone was pegged at more than Rs 600 crore.

Surpassing the 200 MT loading target has been achieved due to focus on freight traffic movements, innovative steps and key interventions by Railway Ministry which helped to get it on to the fast-track, it further said.

This achievement has also been made despite major effect of cyclone Fani and other obstructions like naxalite activities in major freight loading hubs, landslides and boulder falling on railway track disrupting train movements, labour strike at different loading hubs, it said.

The statement said that ECoR gives full credit for this achievement to its hardworking and dedicated staff in all its three divisions.

It also highlighted the efforts and cooperation from all stakeholders including collieries, ports, steel plants, cement, alumina plants, petroleum companies, and Food Corporation of India.