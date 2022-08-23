Barbil: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided Monday the office of the Thakurani Iron Ore Mines at B-block here belonging to Sarada Mines Private Ltd under Barbil police limits and Joda mining circle in Keonjhar district. The raids were conducted on alleged charges of illegal mining and money laundering. Reports said a team of ED officials launched a surprise raid at the office located in Sayabali Colony at 9.00am. The team also conducted raids at the residence of a director of the company as well as another senior official living in the same colony. The security guards of the company however, prevented mediapersons from doing their duty in a proper manner. They were refused entry inside the company premises while officials also remained tight-lipped over the whole incident.

Sources pointed out that the raids took place over alleged large scale transactions of minerals and money by the firm with Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. Even though local police were kept in the dark about the raids, the ED team was accompanied by personnel of Chhattisgarh police. The ED officials however, failed to question many senior officials as they were on tour. They collected data from hard disks of various computers in the office. A notice was also issued to those officials who are on tour to return immediately and face interrogation. ED officials however, did not divulge any information as to what they have gathered during the raids.