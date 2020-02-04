Mumbai: Mickey Virus actress Elli AvrRam is raising temperatures on social media with her stunning pictures. Elli, surely knows how to grab headlines. The gorgeous beauty, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Mickey Virus’ in 2013, is known for her alluring photoshoots.

Elli grabbed all the attention with her new look for her movie ‘Malang’.

Talking about her role, she said, “I was overjoyed when Mohit sir called me to audition for Jessie’s part in the film. I wanted this film so badly that I nailed it in my first audition. He was happy with my audition and wanted me to look absolutely different and stand out in the film.

For me, it’s a very tricky character to play.” Blessed with great looks, Elli has upped the hotness quotient. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Elli, who has more than 3.2mn followers on Instagram, keeps teasing fans with her bewitching pictures.

Elli AvrRam, who was rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, is making new waves on social media. The actress was in the news when she attended Hardik’s brother’s wedding.

Elli was seen in Bollywood movie ‘Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon’ and has also done an item song ‘Kudiyan Shehar Di’ in ‘Poster Boys’. She keeps her fans entertained with her amazing pictures and interesting updates.