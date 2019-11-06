Bhubaneswar: The retail prices of some of the pulses in the state have skyrocketed in the past few weeks, but what has raised the concern of the middle class consumer is the price of Tur Dal.

According to the traders and retailers in the city, the hefty rise in the selling price of tur dal is a matter of concern. Small traders have admitted that within a week the price of tur dal has increased from Rs 70 per kg to Rs 120 per kg. Even the rise in price of moong dal (green gram) by over Rs 10 per kilogram has stupefied the common consumers.

Shopkeepers claim that the overall prices of all categories of pulses have been escalating in the past one month, but the hefty hike in tur dal defies all logic at this part of the year.

“In the past month, the price of pulses has been rising at regular intervals. While moong dal price has seen an increase of Rs 10 in the last one month, tur dal price has shot up to Rs 120 from Rs 70 just within a week” said Debasis Nayak, a grocery shop owner near Palasuni.

The traders claim that the poor production due to more than expected rain, delayed production and monopoly of corporate houses in the market have led to price rice in the pulse market in the city.

“The price rice could be attributed to heavy rainfall in the neighbouring states from which we import pulses. There has also been delay in the harvest of pulses. These are the natural factors contributing to the prevailing price mechanism in the state,” said Sudhakar Panda, general secretary, Odisha Byabasayee Mahasangh.

Panda also said the monopoly of the corporate players has impacted in the process by disrupting the market equilibrium.

“With the patronage of the state government, national retail players are able to buy mammoth quantum of pulses and hoard it in their godowns. The small traders suffer in silence due to this,” he said and attributed this to the rise in pulse prices in the city.

The Mahasangh has now decided to meet its New Delhi counterparts to discuss the issue and may resort to an agitation if a consensus emerges.

The middle class consumer, however, is at the receiving end as prices of all essential commodities have gone up proportionately without providing him any clues.

“There has been a sharp rise of several essential commodities used in our kitchen like pulse, vegetables, sugar and other items. It has forced us to shell more from our pickets disrupting out monthly expenses,” said Shobha Mohanty, a resident of Jharpara.

The state imports pulses from states like Andhra, Chattisgarh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The state food supplies Secretary did not respond on the issue when reached out for comments.