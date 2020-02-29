Mumbai: Actress Esha Gupta surely knows how to turn heads with her sexy photos. The star is an avid social media user and gives updates on every small little detail of her life. She posts almost every other day and we are absolutely in awe of her pictures. The actress recently posted a really hot picture on her feed and fans are going gaga about it.

Esha shared a mirror selfie flaunting her toned body in a white bikini. Her messy hair and seductive pose has set social media on fire. The actress showcased her phenomenal figure in this stunning snap and we bet you will not be able to take your eyes off her. This style diva is counted as one of the most good-looking actors in B-town.

Take a look:

Esha made her acting debut in the 2012 commercially successful crime thriller Jannat 2, that fetched her a nomination for a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She received praise for her portrayal in the political drama Chakravyuh (2012) but her performance in the comedy film Humshakals (2014) met with negative reviews. Her highest-grossing releases came with the horror thriller Raaz 3D (2013), the crime drama Rustom (2016), Baadshaho (2017), and the comedy Total Dhamaal (2019).