As COVID-19 resurges in parts of Asia, India is once again facing concerns over new waves of infections. With fresh variants emerging and cases fluctuating, understanding the real situation at home is more important than ever. Should we be worried, and what do these latest developments mean for our daily lives?

The latest Omicron subvariants, including JN.1 and its descendants LF.7 and NB.1.8, are largely responsible for the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases across Asia, particularly in places like Singapore and Hong Kong. In early May 2025, Singapore saw a notable spike, with cases increasing by 28% in just one week—from 11,100 to 14,200.

However, what about COVID in India? India reported 257 current COVID-19 cases as of May 19, 2025. Hospitalisation is not necessary for the majority of them because they are mild. Although Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra are reporting large numbers, the total figure, when put into context, is still incredibly low for a nation of more than 1.4 billion people.

Let’s break down the number of COVID cases in India:

Kerala: 95 active cases

Tamil Nadu: 66 cases

Maharashtra: 56 cases

Other states like Karnataka, Gujarat, and Delhi have only single-digit case counts.

India’s health authorities are on high alert but stress there’s no cause for panic. The Ministry of Health recently convened top experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, Indian Council of Medical Research, and other agencies to review the situation. Their conclusion? The situation is under control, and almost all cases are mild.

So, who should be cautious? Experts say the elderly and immunocompromised should continue to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour: wear masks in crowded places, maintain hand hygiene, and avoid unnecessary gatherings.

What’s driving the surge in Asia? The culprit is the JN.1 variant—a descendant of the Omicron BA.2.86 lineage. This variant is highly transmissible and has evolved to better evade immunity, but so far, it doesn’t appear to cause more severe illness.

In Singapore and Hong Kong, the LF.7 and NB.1.8 subvariants—both offshoots of JN.1—are responsible for the recent spikes. In India, there’s no confirmed widespread presence of these subvariants yet, but experts are watching closely.

India is prepared. We have an effective Omicron-targeted vaccine, GEMCOVAC-19, developed by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals. Production can be scaled up if needed, but for now, there’s no sign of a dangerous wave.

Hospitals have been advised to ramp up monitoring for severe acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illnesses. As a proactive measure, authorities in cities such as Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Mumbai are testing all patients with respiratory symptoms for COVID-19 and have started reserving hospital beds to ensure preparedness.

Top epidemiologists emphasise that COVID in India is now endemic, meaning it’s here to stay, but manageable. There’s no cause for panic unless we see a sharp rise in hospitalisations or fatalities. For now, the best approach is to stay informed, stay cautious, and continue with life as normal.

To sum up, several regions across Asia are experiencing a new wave of COVID-19, with COVID cases in India steadily rising. Thankfully, with vigilant monitoring, widespread vaccinations, and heightened public awareness, the situation remains manageable. Stay safe by following basic precautions, and we’ll continue to keep you updated as new developments unfold.

By Sandeep Sarangi, OP