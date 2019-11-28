Mumbai: Actress Malaika Arora, who was last seen as the judge in India’s Got Talent, is a true diva when it comes to her looks. She grabs the headlines for her relationship with Panipat actor Arjun Kapoor.

The actress, who has been away from the limelight for quite some time, surely knows how to grab headlines. Malaika’s fashion game is always on point. Malaika shared a new picture and got brutally trolled for it.

Few fans started calling her ‘Ranu Mondal’ as they slammed her make-up look. Earlier, she was snapped in a shirt-dress outside her sister Amrita Arora’s house and was trolled. Fitness freak Malaika is often snapped post workouts. Malaika Arora never shies away from showing off her bold side and often gets trolled.

However, it seems that trolling doesn’t affect Malaika Arora. Commenting on trolling, Malaika once said in an interview, “What as per you, is the appropriate attire to wear while swimming or diving in the ocean?…If people think we should be wearing something else, please enlighten me.”

In another befitting reply to such trolls, she wrote, “I do not indulge in such conversation because it’s below my dignity, but I just had to because you certainly got to get your damn facts right before spewing shit and slagging me off when you know nothing about me except sit and pass judgement on other people’s lives. I seriously suggest you find something to do with your time because you clearly have nothing better to do in life.”

One of the stylish divas of B-Town, Malaika continues to rule millions of hearts with her jaw-dropping pictures and bold photoshoots.