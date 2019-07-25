Bargarh: A young farmer of Podhamunda village near Beeramal under Bargarh Sadar police limits committed suicide by consuming pesticide Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Baishnab Bhue.

Baishnab’s father Meenakatan said that his son had taken a large amount of loan. However, with rain-scarcity in the district, Baishnab feared that he would not be able to produce crops which in turn would prevent him from repaying the loans. This fear prompted Baishnab to take the extreme step. A police complaint has been lodged in this regard.

The 27 year old Baishnab Bhue, was the second of five siblings. The entire family earns its livelihood from cultivation. While they have three acres of own land, they also raise crops on another acre as sharecroppers.

This season, they had cultivated brinjal, bitter gourd and a few other produces on 50 decimals of land while on the rest the brothers had sown paddy seeds. They depend to a great extent on rain and irrigation water for successful cultivation of their products.

Meenaketan said that the paddy sown had gone to waste owing to lack of rain. The vegetables suffered the same fate. He also informed that the family had taken loans to the tune of close to Rs 2,00,000 for cultivation.

Baishnab had been in severe mental stress owing to loss of crops and loan. Finally he took the extreme step Wednesday night, the family members said.

They said he went out of the house at about 9.00pm. He said that would water the crops and return. It was when he did not return even past midnight, the family members launched a search for him.

After some time Baishnab was found lying on a plot of land. As a tin of pesticide was found near him, everything fell into place. He was immediately rushed to the Bargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) where the doctors declared him brought dead.

On being informed police reached the hospital. Registering a case of unnatural death, they handed over the body after autopsy.

The suicide at the early stage of cultivation has now become the talk of the town.

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, but the post-mortem report can only confirm it,” said the police.

