You would have seen employees getting bonuses for their best work or after achieving a certain target, but have you ever seen a boss washing an employee’s feet?

Well, the unthinkable happened in China. Here, two female officers of a cosmetic company honoured their eight employees by washing their feet for their stellar performances.

The incident happened November 2 at an award ceremony held in Jinan in Shandong Province of China.

According to media reports, an event was also organized to honour the employees. In addition to washing the feet of the employees, the president of the company and another senior female officer greeted them with folded hands and bowed before them for their effort.

The employees had achieved the best sales figures that benefited the company a lot. This is the reason why employees were given special treatment to boost their morale.

“Everyone is given an ‘award of the year’ and this unique honour of ours will encourage the employees,” said the company.

According to media reports, while many people have praised this unique effort of the company, many have also criticized it. One user wrote on social media that “this is an achievement that employees can put in their resumes.”

While another wrote, “The boss is so cunning. Washing feet for employees means they cannot ask for financial rewards.”