Mumbai: Many actors and filmmakers from the industry praised Urmila Matondkar’s vast body of work Thursday. Their comments came after Kangana Ranaut controversially slammed the ‘Satya’ actor as a ‘soft porn star’. Among those who praised Urmila Matondkar were filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and actors Swara Bhasker and Pooja Bhatt.

Matondkar had called out Ranaut’s claims about nepotism in the industry and Bollywood being riddled with a drug problem. In an interview with a TV channel Wednesday night, Ranaut called her a ‘soft porn star’ who is not known for her acting.

Ranaut’s comments were met with criticism from the industry. Many hailed Matondkar’s consistent ‘grace and dignity’ throughout her career of over 25 years.

Varma has worked with Matondkar in many acclaimed films like Rangeela, Satya and Bhoot. He said the 46-year-old actor has proved her talent time and again.

“Not wanting to get into slinging matches with anyone, I believe that @UrmilaMatondkar has more than proved her versatile talent in enacting such diversely complex roles as in Rangeela, Satya, Kaun, Bhoot, Ek Haseena Thi,” Varma said in a tweet.

Bhasker tweeted a list of ‘outstanding performances’ of Matondkar, right from her debut as a child actor in Masoom to Sriram Raghavan’s Ek Hasina Thi in 2004. Bhasker said she has always marvelled the actor.

“Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Ek Hasina Thi among others and have marvelled at your acting chops and brilliant dancing! Love you,” she wrote.

Anubhav Sinha said Matondkar was one of the most beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive actors ever. “Sending you love Urmila Matondkar,” the Thappad director tweeted.

Ranaut has been in the headlines for her provocative statements in the recent past. She claimed that the ‘liberal brigade’ was falsely equating being a porn star to ‘something derogatory’. The actor said she fails to understand the outrage since the former porn star was ‘accepted’ by the country at large.

“Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models. Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory,” Ranaut said.

Others in the fraternity also came out in support of Matondkar. They were actors Pooja Bhatt, Sayani Gupta and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon.

Calling Matondkar a ‘legend’, Bhatt said with her performance in Rangeela, the actor had ‘raised the bar’ for all her contemporaries.

“You left us all, co-actors and an entire generation of movie goers, awestruck! Sensuality and dignity. Two qualities you combined and embodied. Respect,” Bhatt tweeted.

Ranaut’s comments about Matondkar come a day after she criticised veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan.

Writer Kanika Dhillon said both, Bachchan and Matondkar, should be lauded for their graceful conduct.

“Amidst all the madness -appreciation tweet for #JayaBachchan Ji and @UrmilaMatondkar for speaking out and shining through with grace and dignity and showing how women in the industry can lead, protest and conduct themselves gracefully without vilifying others all at the same time! #WomenOfCourage,” she said.