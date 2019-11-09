Hyderabad: South beauty Amala Paul is raising temperatures on social media with her vacation pictures. Flaunting her tattoo, Amala shared a topless picture as she is seen enjoying her Bali holidays.

Earlier, bold pictures of Amala Paul from the teaser of her Aadai had gone viral on the internet. She bared it all in the Tamil movie and played the role of a young woman. The movie was cleared by the Censor Board with an ‘A’ certificate and sparked a controversy.

Enjoying her vacation, Amala wrote, “Sometimes you’ve got to pamper the glowdess within you. 🌻✨ #flowerpower #healingbath #glowdess #glowfromwithin #gypsysoul #amalatravels #AmalaPaul.” Her picture didn’t seem to go down well with a few social media users. She sadly got trolled.

Talking about her relationship status, she said, “Nobody knows about it. I am actually seeing someone. After I read the script of the film (Aadai), I shared it first with him. He listened to the story and I was waiting for his reaction and what he would say. He then said that I had to really work on myself. And also that if I am doing this film, I have to give your hundred percent both physically and mentally and then not think about it.” (sic)