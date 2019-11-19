There are thousands of people living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), the incurable illness that damages the cells in the immune system. Acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) is the name given to describe the potentially life-threatening infections.

National HIV Testing Week, which runs from 16 to 22 November 2019, aims to encourage people to get tested, particularly those from the groups most affected by HIV. To mark National HIV Testing Week, here’s everything you need to know about how to get yourself checked for HIV, including how to do it at home

Visit your GP: Your GP surgery will be able to carry out a free HIV test if you request one. This will involve taking a sample of your blood or saliva, which will then be sent off to a laboratory and examined for infection. Many clinics will be able to offer you your results on the same day, others will do so within a few days.

Your GP will be able to discuss next steps with you and whether or not you should take emergency HIV medication, which, if taken within 72 hours of coming into contact with the virus, may stop you becoming infected.

You could also get tested at a private clinic, but you would have to pay.

Visit a sexual health clinic: You can also get tested at a sexual health clinic, either as a standalone test or as part of a comprehensive STI examination that will include checking for infections such as chlamydia and gonorrhoea, though the tests themselves are different for these.

Visit a testing centre run by a charity: There are a number of charities offering free testing services across the country.

Request an at-home HIV testing kit: If you can’t make it to a clinic, you can now request at-home sampling or testing kits from a number of providers. The sampling kit involves collecting a small saliva or blood sample at home and sending it off in the post for testing. You’ll get your results by phone or text a few days later.