Portland (USA): A football coach and physical education teacher of an Oregon-based High School in the US has been arrested for having “intimate relationship” with an underage student, authorities said. Cops said the accused, Nicholas Federico, 38, of Salem used Snapchat to at least send one message to the student prior to engaging in illicit sex acts with the teen.

An investigation into Federico — a seven-year district veteran who also worked as a gym teacher at the school — began in July when police got a tip about an Instagram video that purportedly depicted a Woodburn High School teacher in an “intimate act,” sheriff officials said.

Federico — who is facing multiple counts of sex abuse, online sexual corruption of a minor and official misconduct — has been placed on administrative leave since his arrest, district officials said in a statement released.

The student, who was not identified, no longer attends the school, The Oregonian reports. Federico is being held at the Marion County Jail and was expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.