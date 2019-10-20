Mumbai: Former Miss India Ruhi Singh has managed to impress her fans with her stunning bikini pictures. Ruhi, who made her debut with Madhur Bhandarkar’s drama film ‘Calendar Girls,’ enjoys a huge fan following and keeps them entertaining by posting pictures on her Instagram handle.

Born in the ‘Pink City’, Jaipur, Ruhi dreamt to become a singer. However, she joined modelling and since then, there was no looking back for her. She was placed in the top 10 when she participated in the Femina Miss India in 2012.

Ruhi got real success when Femina Miss India chose her to represent India at the first edition of Miss Universal Peace and Humanity, where she won and became the first-ever winner.

In the year 2014, Ruhi was named one of the Top 25 Most Desirable Women in India (2014) by the Times of India. Apart from Bollywood, Ruhi is also a fan of Tamil movies and made her Tamil debut with ‘Bongu’. Blessed with a charming personality, Ruhi never fails to disappoint her fans and entertains them with some of her sizzling pictures.