Mumbai: Former Miss India Ruhi Singh has managed to impress her fans with her stunning bikini pictures. Ruhi, who made her debut with Madhur Bhandarkar’s drama film ‘Calendar Girls,’ enjoys a huge fan following and keeps them entertaining by posting pictures on her Instagram handle.
Born in the ‘Pink City’, Jaipur, Ruhi dreamt to become a singer. However, she joined modelling and since then, there was no looking back for her. She was placed in the top 10 when she participated in the Femina Miss India in 2012.
Ruhi got real success when Femina Miss India chose her to represent India at the first edition of Miss Universal Peace and Humanity, where she won and became the first-ever winner.
In the year 2014, Ruhi was named one of the Top 25 Most Desirable Women in India (2014) by the Times of India. Apart from Bollywood, Ruhi is also a fan of Tamil movies and made her Tamil debut with ‘Bongu’. Blessed with a charming personality, Ruhi never fails to disappoint her fans and entertains them with some of her sizzling pictures.
Babe I’m going to pretend that I’m not looking and you click that picture. Also click from a little below so my waist looks tiny and legs look long and I look taller. #TheReality we all got body issues- no one is what they pretend to be on social media including me. The right angles/light/backdrop- makes all the difference. Plus now I’m on tiktok where I saw so many goddamn filters which you look like a completely different person and I was stunned by what a grand lie we are living! Anyway follow me there- ruhiisingh12 😄 (shameless self promotion because it’s the trend of the season) and see me look like anything but myself. Moral- be yourself! This is gonna end one day and everybody’s lying. Just feel good and enjoy yourself every moment. I will try to do the same. Love you guys. All genuine 571 k of you- (again, unlike a lot of them who’ve bought bots to add numbers to their followers I mean who d fk are you lying to) yourself? And why? Will there ever be an end to this madness/double life? Maybe not, like that black mirror episode 😱 scaryyyyy… god bless the world