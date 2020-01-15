Mumbai: Former Miss India Ruhi Singh, who made her Bollywood debut with Madhur Bhandarkar’s drama film ‘Calendar Girls,’ has managed to impress her fans with her stunning bikini pictures. Born in the ‘Pink City’, Jaipur, Ruhi dreamt to become a singer.

However, destiny had planned something else for her. She joined modelling industry in 2011 and since then, there was no looking back for her. She was placed in the top 10 when she participated in the Femina Miss India in 2012.

Ruhi got real success when Femina Miss India chose her to represent India at the first edition of Miss Universal Peace and Humanity, where she won and became the first-ever winner. Talking about her achievement, Ruhi said, “It feels amazing when I make my parents proud and bring a smile on their faces with the kind of work I do.

My world revolves around them.” “Miss India has changed my life, it gave me an opportunity to be confident and meet so many different kinds of people from around the world. It takes a lot to speak in front of so many people and win an international title. I think it is the best thing to have happened to my life,” she added.

In the year 2014, Ruhi was named one of the Top 25 Most Desirable Women in India (2014) by the Times of India. Apart from Bollywood, Ruhi is also a fan of Tamil movies and made her Tamil debut with ‘Bongu’. Blessed with a charming personality, Ruhi never fails to disappoint her fans and entertains them with some of her bold pictures.