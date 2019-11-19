If something is available free of cost, people will fight to death for it.

You often see people making queues for bhandara at religious gatherings or for a free Jio sim card at mobile stores. People love free stuff and they can go to any ridiculous extent to avail them.

Speaking of ridiculous extents, a strange case has come to light all the way from Russia. According to reports, some Russian men wore bikinis to get free Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) at a petrol pump.

Olvi gas station in Samara, Russia pulled out a special offer for promotion. To increase business, the marketing team of this gas station said that if someone comes here wearing a bikini, they will get gas for free. However, this offer was only for three hours in a day.

The gas station employees failed to specify any particular gender and naturally expected only women to take up the offer. This led to some daredevil men to don bikinis instead to avail the great offer.

Bikini-clad men became the centre of attraction in the town. Not only this, some also wore high heels along with the bikinis.