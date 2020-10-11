Spaniard Rafael Nadal scripted history Sunday came up with one of his most dominant performances by winning a record-extending 13th French Open title as he lifted his 20th Grand Slam trophy and equalled Roger Federer’s record for most Major titles.

The 34 year old defeated Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in 2 hours and 41 minutes at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris.

In 2018, Federer became the first men’s player to win 20 Grand Slams in singles when he defeated Marin Cilic in the final of the Australian Open. The Swiss Maestro has won six Australian Open, one French Open, eight Wimbledon and five US Open titles.

Nadal, who first won the title in 2005, bagged his fourth consecutive title on the Parisian terre battue. Nadal has won the Australian Open once, Wimbledon twice and the US Open four times.

One of the toughest players on this circuit, Djokovic , was visibly clueless as the Spaniard put on a stellar masterclass performance. It was also his 100th win at Roland Garros as he looked invincible on court.

